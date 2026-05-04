Huawei has unveiled a new iteration of its xPixel headlight technology that turns a car into a mobile projector, capable of displaying videos, games, and visual guides directly onto external surfaces. The feature made its debut at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, and is set to debut in select vehicles.

The updated system integrates a full-colour projection module into the vehicle’s headlights, allowing it to cast images onto walls or the ground. Unlike earlier versions of xPixel, which were more limited in visual output, this latest implementation supports a wider colour range and higher clarity, enabling use cases such as movie playback or interactive content.

This actually wouldn’t be the first time Huawei has introduced this technology. The first iteration of the xPixel was introduced around 2023, with early deployments seen in models like the Aito M9 and the Avita 11.

While the idea of projecting movies from a car may initially come across as a novelty, the technology also introduces more practical applications. For instance, the system can project navigation cues such as directional arrows directly onto the road, potentially improving driver awareness in complex environments. When stationary, it can also display interactive elements like simple games or even a music synthesiser interface on nearby surfaces.

At the same time, questions remain over how usable the feature will be in real-world conditions. Factors such as projection brightness, ambient lighting, and regulatory restrictions on external displays could limit its practicality outside controlled environments. As with many showcase features, its long-term value will likely depend on how effectively Huawei and its automotive partners can refine it for everyday use.

The newer, full-colour update is expected to be featured in the 2026 Aito M9, alongside other Huawei-affiliated vehicles such as the Luxeed V9, Qijing GT7, and Stelato S9. However, much like the initial vehicles that are equipped with the original xPixel tech, none of these are officially available in Malaysia.

(Source: Huawei Central)