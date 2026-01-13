Debuting in China back in November, the Huawei Mate X7 serves as the brand’s latest book-style foldable. Not too long after the initial launch, the company released the phone in select markets. And now, the device is finally making its way to our shores.

To recap what we know from the global launch, the smartphone sports an 8-inch inner display, as well as a 6-inch outer screen. Both panels feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the phone runs on a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. Keeping the lights on is a 5,600mAh battery. As for imaging, it gets a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear, plus 8MP selfie snappers.

The upcoming phone also boasts upgrades in terms of durability. This is thanks to the Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass and a three-layer composite structure. Other features include an improved cooling system and a redesigned camera module. Furthermore, the foldable will be available in three colour options: Brocade White, Nebula Red, and Black.

Aside from the foldable, Huawei is planning to release some new wearables, including the FreeClip 2. The buds improve on the same open-ear design of the original FreeClip for a secure and lightweight fit. Highlights include gesture controls, automatic left-right recognition, multi-device recognition, and an IP57 rating.

Additionally, the company is launching the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design. This premium smartwatch will be available in Royal Gold. Beyond that, the Watch GT 6 series is also getting an update. The brand is introducing new strap designs for the 41mm version of the Watch GT 6. These will come in your choice of Gold or Black. Finally, the Honma x Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is a special edition created in collaboration with Honma.

While Huawei did not specify a date for the local launch, the company promises that the devices are coming soon. That said, those interested in the Mate X7 can already place an RM80 deposit for the foldable via the brand’s official website and experience stores. Alternatively, customers can head over to its stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Naturally, early birds can get free gifts worth up to RM7,597, including a Watch 5, a MatePad 11.5, and Huawei Care+ 1-Year 1-Time Screen Protection.

Meanwhile, the FreeClip 2 is available for pre-order until 19 January 2026 for RM749. As with the Mate X7, customers can get it through the company’s physical stores and online platforms. Customers pre-ordering the earbuds can get free gifts worth up to RM109.

(Source: Huawei press release)