As previously promised, Huawei has officially announced its latest foldable smartphone, the Mate X7, for the international market. The device first debuted in China earlier in the year and is the successor to the Mate X6.

To jog your memory, the Mate X7 features an 8-inch inner display with 2,416 x 2,210 pixel resolution. The cover screen, on the other hand, features a 6.49-inch panel with a 2,444 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Both displays feature a 1 – 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

1 of 2 - +

Furthermore, the cover screen features Crystal Armour Kunlun glass protection. The internal folding display gets an updated three-layer composite structure with a new protective layer and UTG glass. It also comes with IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Mate X7 is running on Huawei’s own Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powering the device is a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. As for OS, the foldable runs on HarmonyOS 6.0 which comes equipped with a selection of AI-powered capabilities.

1 of 2 - +

When it comes to photography, the device features a triple-camera arrangement on the back. There is the main 50MP shooter with an f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture, OIS, and RYYB filter array. Alongside it is a 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the front side, you get two 8MP selfie snappers, one on the cover screen and another on the inner screen.

According to GSMArena, the device retails for €2,099 (~RM10,075). Colour options include White, Black, and Nebula Red. Unfortunately, though the foldable has been released to the international market, there are no details about local availability just yet. Hopefully, that will change soon enough.

(Source: Huawei, GSMArena)