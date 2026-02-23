Huawei has officially launched the MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition for the Malaysian market. In terms of specifications, the tablet is more or less the same as the PaperMatte Edition launched back in August, albeit without the paper-like matte display. Instead, it gets your typical glossy screen.

Of course, as the name says, this display measures 11.5 inches. Other than that, it gets a 2,456 x 1,600 pixel resolution. This panel also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. In addition to this, the tablet sports quad speakers.

Internally, it gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Despite its slim build measuring 6.1mm thick, the tablet manages to pack a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W charging. According to Huawei, this battery can offer up to 14 hours of video playback.

On the software side, it runs on HarmonyOS 4.3. For productivity purposes, users can make use of the multi-window functionality, as well as apps like Huawei Notes and PC-level WPS Office 3.0. Moreover, the tablet supports the M-Pencil (3rd Gen). As for imaging, it sports a 13MP camera on the rear. Meanwhile, the front is equipped with an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition is available for RM1,299 via the brand’s physical and online stores, including on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. It comes in Violet and Space Gray colourways and retails for RM1,299.

In addition to this, the brand is offering free gifts worth up to RM1,305 with the purchase of the tablet. These include the Huawei M-Pencil, Bluetooth Mouse, FreeBuds SE 3, PC-level WPS Office 3.0, and Free 1-year APAC Warranty.