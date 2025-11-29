Earlier this week, Huawei unveiled its newest book-style foldable in its home market. Shortly after the China launch of the Mate X7, the company revealed that it will be releasing the smartphone globally.

Through its official social media accounts, Huawei announced that it will host a “Flagship Product Launch” in Dubai on 11 December 2025. At the time of writing, the brand did not offer any further details on the event, beyond the fact that it will be launching the Mate X7.

It is also unclear which markets will be receiving the phone at this time. That said, the brand’s UAE and Saudi Arabia websites are currently promoting the event, so it’s safe to say that they will be among the first to get the new handset. Meanwhile, the Malaysian site makes no mention of this event. Given Huawei’s track record, it’s possible that the company will host a separate local launch later.

As a quick recap, the Mate X7 features an 8-inch LTPO OLED inner display, and a 6.49-inch cover screen. Internally, it packs a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as a 5,600mAh battery. For imaging, comes with a triple 50MP camera setup, plus 8MP selfie snappers.

