Huawei has unveiled the Mate X7 as its latest foldable smartphone in China, succeeding the Mate X6. Compared to its predecessor, the new handset comes with slightly bigger screens, among other improvements.

Starting off with the display, the Mate X7 sports an 8-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 2,416 × 2,210 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the cover screen is a 6.49-inch panel with a 2,444 × 1,080 pixel resolution. Both displays come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Furthermore, the phone comes with IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For internals, Huawei has equipped the book-style foldable with its Kirin 9030 Pro processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone runs HarmonyOS 6.0 right out the box, which comes with a selection of AI-powered capabilities.

On the imaging end, the Mate X7 features a redesigned camera module, which houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture, OIS, and RYYB filter array. In addition to the main camera, this module sports a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, both front cameras are 8MP units.

Pricing for the Huawei Mate X7 starts at CNY12,999 (~RM7,579) for the base 12GB+256GB version. For now, the brand has not confirmed any details on the phone’s availability outside of its home market.

(Source: Huawei)