It’s probably fair to say that NVIDIA and its co-founder Jensen Huang have been the centre of attention in the tech industry for the entirety of November. As the plot thickened over the course of the month, we’re seeing the ripple effects of the scandal appearing in the news. A pretty recent one comes via Bloomberg, which reports that the company’s Blackwell chips have been found at a Chinese data centre with ties to Alice Huang and Megaspeed.

According to the report, hardware that the US has restricted from being exported to China without licence has turned up at the Yangtze River Delta Project, a data centre in Shanghai. The report cites financial documents submitted to Chinese regulators that indicate the involvement of two companies.

One is Shanghai Shuoyao, which secured a loan of CNY 96 million (~RM59.36 million) from the Shanghai Innovation Bank, using an NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 server rack equipped with 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs as collateral. The other company is known as Shanghai Kezhan, which had a GB200 server – which is also powered by Blackwell chips – in the facility when it got a CNY 90 million (~RM55.65 million) loan from a “finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency”.

The report also cites Jensen Huang as previously claiming that the standard GB300 NVL72 server rack should be too big to smuggle. It’s about the size of a gigantic fridge, measuring two metres tall and it can weigh over 1,500kg. Despite the claim, the report included a serial number that ties the server rack to Taiwanese hardware brand Gigabyte.

All that being said, the outlet says that it does not have evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the NVIDIA hardware to the Shanghai data centre. The company has also previously denied wrongdoing, but that hasn’t stopped it from being added to the US trade restriction list, alongside a few other entities in Malaysia.

(Source: Bloomberg)