The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said that it never cleared Megaspeed International Pte Ltd (Megaspeed) or its Malaysian affiliate, Speedmatrix. The Ministry said that the latter was known to be operating as a tenant at datacentres in Malaysia and that any verification visits of said facilities in the country were part of its regular sector monitoring, and that “these visits should not be taken to mean that a company has been cleared.”

“Malaysia will carry out its own checks independently, in accordance with Malaysian law and based on the evidence available”. MITI also said that it is now working with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to determine whether any of the AI chips brought into the country for or via Speedmatrix were re-exported to other countries, and if so, whether they complied with the law.

The act of importing servers and AI chips in Malaysia does not require a permit. However, a Strategic Trade Act 2010 permit, which has been mandatory since July 2025, is required for companies that wish to export, re-export, transship, or transit high performance US AI chips from or through our country’s borders.

Failure to disclose information pertaining to products being exported in such a manner is considered an offence under the Customs Act 1967. That said, MITI also noted that while it does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other nations, it expects companies operating locally to self-monitor these regulations.

It All Started With An Affair

Megaspeed was cast into the spotlight almost immediately after former NVIDIA CEO and President, Jensen Huang, admitted publicly that he was having an affair with the datacentre company’s CEO, Alice Huang. The lady Huang, who was an executive for the Singapore-based company, is believed to be a Chinese spy, reporting directly to Beijing’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), a claim that that the country has denied.

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Since the admission of guilt, Jensen has resigned from his role at NVIDIA, the lady Huang has been barred from reentering Singapore, and has also been ejected from the country of Taiwan, the latter due to her being a Mainland Chinese national; Taiwan has strict laws about Chinese nationals who wish to enter its country, and Alice reportedly managed to enter the country using a Hong Kong passport.

(Source: The Edge)