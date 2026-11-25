Earlier in the month, it was announced that Malaysians can apply for the 10-year passport via the Immigration Department’s MyOnline Passport service. For those who are looking to renew their passports, there’s another way to do so, which is via the MyGOV Malaysia mobile app. Bernama cites a statement by the Digital Ministry noting that this can be done once the app has been updated to version 2.1.4.

According to the report, almost the entirety of the passport renewal process can be done via the app, up until the collection of the physical passport. This means that the submission of the application and payment can be done via the MyGOV Malaysia app, with the final step being selecting the Immigration Department office where you want to collect the passport from. That being said, the selection for that last step looks to be limited, at least during the early stages.

“In the initial phase, the passport collection facility is available only at the Shaftsbury Immigration Office in Putrajaya. Other collection locations will be expanded in stages to improve access and convenience for the public nationwide”, the statement said.

Beyond the passport-related features, the report cites the ministry as saying that the app also enhances the MyNotifikasi function with more targeted, personalised notifications tailored to user needs. This lets the public receive announcements, program information, initiatives, and other important notices from ministries, departments and agencies straight from the app.

With all that said, the ministry encourages the public to download and update the MyGOV Malaysia app to the latest version via their devices’ respective app storefronts to gain access to the new features. It also says that the government “will continue to strengthen the digital services ecosystem through cross-ministry and agency cooperation to deliver more efficient, integrated and people-centric government services, in line with Malaysia’s aspiration towards an AI Nation by 2030”.

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(Source: Bernama)