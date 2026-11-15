A campaign to reinstated Jensen Huang, former CEO and President of NVIDIA, going by the name “Stand By Jensen”, has now surpassed the 100,000 signature milestone. At the time of writing, the number, specifically, had already gone beyond 140,000 signatures.

Of the more than 140,000 signatories, 6,981 of them are from within NVIDIA itself. That’s approximately 16.62% of the company’s entire workforce of 42,000 employees.

“We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests.”

Huang resigned from his post as the company’s leader on 12 November with immediate effect. His actions came after he publicly admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang (again, no relation), a Chinese national who was a former executive at the Singapore-based datacentre company, Megaspeed, and is accused of being an alleged spy for the Chinese government. Beijing has dismissed the claims, stating that they are unfounded.

Things got worse for Huang when news of a second affair, this time with a high-level executive in NVIDIA, came into the spotlight, followed by allegations of a third affair with yet another staff member at the company.

In his absence, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors appointed Colette Kress, the company’s vice president and CFO, as interim CEO, until a more permanent candidate could be found. On that note, the board is reportedly eyeing Rene Haas, the current CEO of ARM Holdings, who also spent his formative years in the green company, before leaving to join the UK-based semiconductor company whose designs and patents can be found in virtually every smartphone and non-x86 laptops globally.

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(Source: Stand By Jensen)