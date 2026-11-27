Malaysian companies have been instructed not to conduct business with firms recently placed on the US government’s trade blacklist over concerns involving the alleged diversion of NVIDIA AI chips. Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani conveyed the directive during Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

The instruction follows an earlier warning from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, which said it would advise Malaysian data centre operators against hosting the affected companies, leasing space to them or providing them with services. The ministry reiterated that Malaysia would not allow itself to become a channel for circumventing US export controls, adding that action would be taken against parties found violating local laws.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Putrajaya, Fahmi said the Cabinet was briefed on the latest developments surrounding the US restrictions and their implications for Malaysia. The directive is intended to prevent local companies from encountering complications involving their business and trade activities.

The NVIDIA-Megaspeed Controversy

To recap, the US Department of Commerce recently added several Southeast Asian entities, including Malaysian companies Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd and MSFusion Sdn Bhd, to its Entity List over concerns involving the alleged diversion of advanced NVIDIA AI chips to unauthorised users. The controversy also involves Megaspeed International, whose former executive Alice Huang became the subject of an espionage controversy after reports emerged of her alleged affair with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who briefly stepped down before being reinstated.

US intelligence agencies have reportedly been investigating whether Alice Huang had been working with China’s Ministry of State Security, although the FBI reportedly found no evidence that she was an intelligence officer or asset. Alice Huang reportedly left Megaspeed in August 2025, while the company has denied wrongdoing. Separately, NVIDIA has reportedly instructed manufacturing partners including Dell and Supermicro to suspend shipments of AI servers to Malaysia and three other Southeast Asian countries amid tighter US export controls.

MITI In Discussions With US Over Trade Concerns

Separately, Fahmi said MITI is currently engaging with its US counterparts to address several concerns raised by the US government. These include excess production capacity, forced labour and the trade tariffs imposed on Malaysian goods.

When asked whether the government had discussed contingency measures should the US impose additional tariffs, including financial assistance for affected exporters, Fahmi said the matter was not specifically brought up during Friday’s Cabinet meeting. He suggested that the question be directed to MITI instead.

The latest development follows Johari’s earlier statement that Malaysia would continue negotiating with the US until the first quarter of 2027. The discussions aim to ensure that the overall tariff imposed on Malaysian goods does not exceed the 19% rate agreed under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.

Johari also said the government would continue engaging with the US Trade Representative to address concerns surrounding structural and production overcapacity under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. This is part of Malaysia’s efforts to prevent the US from imposing additional tariffs beyond the agreed rate.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia / The Star)