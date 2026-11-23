In what can only be described as a near immediate and, dare we say, an expected U-turn by the board, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company’s CEO, President, and as a member of the Board. The reinstatement is effective immediately.

“NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

It’s been less than a fortnight since Huang’s debacle began. On 8 November, the man published a letter, owning up to his infidelity with Alice Huang, a former executive for Megaspeed, and alleged spy for the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). On 12 November, Huang resigned from his positions, but not before information about a second affair with an NVIDIA staff came to light.

At the time, the board appointed Colette Kress, the company’s vice president and CFO, as the interim CEO, until they could find a more permanent replacement. The board also said that it had no intention of reinstating Huang as CEO. Clearly, that went swimmingly for them.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

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(Source: NVIDIA, BBC)