NVIDIA has reportedly instructed its manufacturing partners to halt shipments of servers containing its AI chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. According to the Financial Times (FT), the move comes as the US government tightens export controls in an effort to prevent Chinese companies from circumventing restrictions on advanced AI hardware.

The publication reported that manufacturers including Dell and Supermicro have informed customers in the four countries that NVIDIA will not authorise their pending server orders to be shipped. Citing three people familiar with the matter, the FT said it remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary or how long it might last.

The four Southeast Asian countries have reportedly become popular destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking access to NVIDIA’s advanced processors, which the US has restricted from being exported directly to China. One way companies could have worked around these restrictions is by renting computing resources from cloud providers operating outside mainland China.

These providers typically purchase servers equipped with NVIDIA GPUs before leasing their computing capacity to customers. The US Commerce Department reportedly introduced new rules last week to address this practice, requiring regional cloud providers to obtain export licences within 90 days and demonstrate that their end users do not include restricted entities.

However, the lack of clear implementation guidelines has reportedly caused considerable uncertainty among affected businesses. An executive from a regional cloud provider told the FT that companies were struggling to determine how to apply for the required licences before the deadline.

NVIDIA has declined to comment on the shipment suspension, while Dell and Supermicro did not respond to the FT’s requests. For now, it remains uncertain whether the reported restrictions will result in a prolonged disruption to regional AI infrastructure projects or merely a temporary pause while companies work out how to comply with the US’ latest requirements.

(Source: Financial Times)