Nothing has been steadily teasing its first AI-native device, and although the London-based company has yet to disclose what it is, the product already has a confirmed launch date. In an X post, the brand shared another vague-looking image that may be a close-up of the device from another angle.

Regardless, the post carries the caption: “Be present. It’s noted. 8 December.” So, we now know that the product is launching on 8 December. Beyond that, the caption does hint that the device will have note-taking capabilities. Coupled with the previous teaser image, it’s looking more and more likely that this is an AI-powered recorder of sorts. If this is all there is to it, then it’s nothing particularly groundbreaking or exciting.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia shared a photo on X with the Nothing official account tagged. This image includes what may be the first full view of this AI-native device. It certainly fits the screenless description, and the two visible lights match the ones seen on the initial teaser. The photo is poorly lit, so much of the device is obscured in shadow. However, we can see that it has a rectangular build. Brightening the image reveals another button under the recording key. Beyond that, the picture includes the Headphone 1 Pro and a MacBook Pro, which offer some helpful size comparisons. So, we have a compact cuboid that can fit in your pocket.

Based on what Nothing CEO Carl Pei has said about the product thus far, it won’t be your everyday gadget, but a tool for the workplace. With this in mind, perhaps it is meant to record meeting minutes. AI has also been used to summarise information, so the device may be able to do that as well.

But this is just speculation, as the company has not outright confirmed any of its features, or its name, for that matter. With just a few weeks to go before the official unveiling, we can probably expect more details to emerge soon.

(Source: Nothing via X)