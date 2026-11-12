Last week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the company will launch its first screenless AI-native product sometime next month. Ahead of this planned release, Pei has shared a new teaser for the device in a new X post, revealing its design.

Based on this teaser, the device will feature a metal or metallic body with rounded corners and curved edges. Also shown is a large physical button with a red dot. Given that this dot is the universally accepted symbol for recording, it’s very likely that the button will do just that. Above the button are two pill-shaped indicator lights: a green one and a red one.

Now, this still isn’t enough information to determine what exactly this mysterious product will be. The post only shows one side of the device, and it’s unclear if this is even a full view of it. The company’s past teaser campaigns tend to follow a certain pattern, with the early stages typically only showing zoomed-in portions of a product. As such, we may not even have the full picture yet.

Pei also did not offer any new details. His post merely reiterated what he had said prior: “context doesn’t live in a chatbox”. The CEO previously emphasised the importance of context, and noted that it exists in everyday tools. So, the upcoming device will likely come with recording capabilities to provide the context it requires. Other than that, it is being positioned as a tool that will pave the way for proper AI consumer devices, rather than a revolutionary “iPhone of AI”.

In any case, the new product will probably be capable of more than just recording its surroundings. Otherwise, this would be a lot of fanfare for something so simple. We’ll likely find out more as the launch approaches, though at the moment, the London-based company has not confirmed a specific release date for the yet-to-be-named device.

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(Source: Carl Pei via X)