Nothing has been steadily diversifying its product range, shifting its attention away from just smartphones and earbuds. Earlier this year, the London-based brand released its first ever headphones. And now, it is angling for something new: an “AI-native” device.

In a lengthy article shared on X, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei teased the upcoming product, which is set to debut pretty soon. For now, the specifics on the product in question remain a mystery, though Pei did reveal a few tidbits.

In the post, the device is described as a tool created “with the personality and care that have come to define a Nothing product”. So, one can probably expect it to incorporate the brand’s distinct design language. The accompanying teaser image shows no hints of this, though, as it only depicts a silhouette of a rounded corner. That said, Pei also mentioned that it “has no new screen”, and that it “couldn’t have been an app”.

We’ve Heard This Story Before

Now, if the idea of a screenless, AI-first device sounds familiar, that’s because it isn’t a novel concept. In 2023, Humane launched the AI Pin, which was essentially a little badge worn on the user’s clothing. Positioned as a smartphone alternative, it featured generative AI, voice recognition, a camera, and lasers. However, the device never really caught on and met its end in early 2025.

Similarly, we’ve heard whispers of OpenAI working on hardware products powered by ChatGPT. As per the rumours, the devices range from speakers to things like smart glasses, a pen, and even a lamp. So far, though, none of these things have officially surfaced, and the AI firm is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Apple.

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In any case, it’s clear that these companies are searching for a revolutionary product that will change the lives of everyday users. Efforts are underway to create an AI-first device meant to replace the smartphone, though they have yet to bear any fruit.

Not The “iPhone Of AI” Just Yet

To Nothing’s credit, Pei isn’t exactly positioning the upcoming device as the next big thing. In fact, the CEO’s post acknowledged the AI industry’s search for its “iPhone moment”, stating that he admires the boldness, but sees things differently. He asserted that looking for the so-called iPhone of AI today is a “dead end”, and that it’s too early to search for such a device.

Pei noted that the everyday gadgets of today began as productivity tools in the workforce, arguing that new technology has to win people over at work first. At the moment, AI is widely used for coding, among other tasks in areas like IT and customer support. So, Pei believes that the tech is proving itself already, but is still lacking enough context to truly make it useful. Closing the context gap will allow AI to evolve from a tool that users work with to one that works for them.

Beyond that, the article claimed that Nothing is uniquely positioned to create the AI devices of the future, outlining the company’s vision for these devices: proactive tools that handle the mundane things with designs that reflect creativity and personality. For now, though, Pei predicts that AI will remain as productivity technology for years still.

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With all this in mind, it’s highly likely that Nothing’s first AI-focused product will occupy this niche. We’ll probably learn more about it as the brand continues to prepare for its launch. Speaking of which, Pei revealed that the device will debut in December.

(Source: Carl Pei via X)