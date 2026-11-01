Not long ago, the Samsung Galaxy Fit4 appeared in a set of leaked renders, suggesting that a launch may not be too far ahead. Now, more details on the fitness tracker have emerged, revealing some of its key health features.

This new leak comes from an APK teardown of the Galaxy Fit4 Manager companion app by SammyGuru. According to the outlet, the device will offer the same health and activity tracking capabilities as its precursor, including step count, active calories, blood oxygen saturation, and stress monitoring. Of course, heart rate tracking will also be on board, with the usual alerts for high and low readings.

Beyond that, the leak revealed that on-device sleep tracking will also be offered, with features like sleep stages and sleep scores. After seven nights, personalised sleep coaching will be available.

For fitness, workout tracking, automatic activity recognition, multiple workout tiles, and exercise data synchronisation are among the supposed tools. However, it seems that the device will not come with built-in GPS. This isn’t exactly surprising, as the Galaxy Fit3 did not include it either.

The publication also shared some watch faces, offering some insight on the wearable’s dimensions. Apparently, the Galaxy Fit4 will feature a 258 x 428 pixel display, which is slightly taller than the previous model’s 256 x 402 screen. Other than that, the upcoming fitness tracker will reportedly be able to display 12 tiles, offering more information at a glance.

While the previous leak suggested that the device will come in black, white, and light blue, this one points to some slightly different options: black, silver, and light green. Another discovery is a Find My Phone feature, which will let users ring the paired smartphone from the Galaxy Fit4.

At the moment, Samsung has yet to make any mention of the Galaxy Fit4, though the company has reportedly set up support pages for the wearable. Furthermore, the device has already appeared on the SIRIM database, so a launch could be just around the corner.

(Source: SammyGuru [1], [2])