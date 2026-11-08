After mostly focusing on budget phones and franchise tie-ins, OPPO sub-brand realme is preparing to launch the next generation of its numbered series. Ahead of any official announcements, though, details on the upcoming lineup have begun to surface. A recent leak has revealed the key specifications of the realme 17 Pro, including its chipset and battery, among other things.

According to the leak, the smartphone will feature a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, it is unclear whether it will retain the 6.78-inch size from its predecessor. Beyond that, the device is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the handset is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For all intents and purposes, it is the same chip as the Dimensity 7300 Max found in the realme 16 Pro. So in terms of processing power, the new model may perform similarly to the current one.

However, one major upgrade may be in the cards. The realme 17 Pro will supposedly come equipped with a massive 10,000mAh battery. This is about the same as the P4 Power that launched earlier this year. For now, though, charging speeds remain under wraps. On the software side, the handset will reportedly run on ColorOS 17, and not realme UI.

For imaging, the device is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera, which will apparently be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper. Meanwhile, the front camera will supposedly support 4K 30fps video recording, though it is uncertain whether it will feature a 32MP or a 50MP sensor.

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At the moment, no further details on the phone are available, though prior leaks have offered some tidbits on its siblings. The Pro+ model will allegedly feature a 200MP camera setup on the rear, plus a flat 1.5K OLED screen. Meanwhile, images of the realme 17T have appeared online, revealing a redesigned camera island. Of course, these leaks are best taken with a grain of salt as there has been no official word on any of these devices just yet.

(Source: XpertPick, Gizmochina)