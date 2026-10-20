realme has already launched a number of smartphones this year, but it seems the company has no plans of slowing down just yet. A new device, dubbed the realme C01 (not to be confused with the realme C1), was recently spotted on several certification platforms, including Malaysia’s SIRIM database. While the company has yet to officially announce the phone, Vietnamese retailer The Gioi Di Dong has prematurely listed the device, revealing its specifications, images, and pricing ahead of its launch. However, an official launch date has yet to be announced.

SIRIM Listing

As mentioned earlier, the device was spotted on SIRIM. According to the database, it actually obtained its certification some time ago, specifically on 4 August.

Although some time has passed since its approval, this suggests that a local launch may be around the corner, with the recent Vietnamese listing further reinforcing this possibility. However, we have yet to receive official confirmation from the company at the time of writing.

Specifications

Per the Vietnamese listing, the realme C01 will feature a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. The panel has a peak brightness of 900 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Panda Glass protection. Its body, meanwhile, has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T7250 chipset and a Mali-G57 GPU. These are paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Powering the whole affair is a 6,500mAh Titan battery that supports 15W wired charging.

For connectivity, the realme C01 supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. Other details include dual Nano-SIM slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock. On the software front, it runs Android 16, although it remains unclear whether it uses ColorOS or realme UI.

The imaging capabilities of the realme C01 are rather limited. Although the design shows two distinct camera modules, the device only has one functioning rear camera, which houses an 8MP sensor capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. On the front, the phone has a 5MP sensor tucked away in a hole-punch cutout.

Pricing And Availability

According to the premature listing, the realme C01 comes in black, grey, and orange colourways. The device is priced at VND5,990,000 (~RM945) for its sole 4GB + 64GB configuration. As noted earlier, the smartphone has yet to be officially announced, so we still do not know exactly when the device will hit store shelves.

It should come as no surprise that the listing was taken down before we could independently verify the information ourselves. As such, do take the information presented here with a grain of salt. While the device has received SIRIM certification and a local launch remains possible, it is still best to wait for an official announcement from realme.

(Source: XpertPick)