realme first teased the arrival of its new P4 Series in Malaysia last month, with much of the spotlight placed on the flagship P4 Power and its unusually large battery. As officially revealed today, the line-up consists of three models: the realme P4 Power 5G, realme P4x, and realme P4 Lite.

Leading the range is the realme P4 Power 5G, which is being promoted as the world’s first mass-produced smartphone equipped with a 10,001mAh battery. The company says the new P-series devices are designed to focus on battery endurance, gaming performance, and durability across different price segments.

realme P4 Power 5G

Up front is a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, and support for 1.07 billion colours. Meanwhile, its rear panel combines a matte lower section that houses the battery with a transparent upper section that exposes part of the phone’s internal structure.

Other features include IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, ArmorShell protection, Corning Gorilla Glass, 400% UltraBoom audio, and realme UI 7.0. The device is offered in Flash Orange and Power Silver colour options.

Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Paired with it is a single memory configuration comprising 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As mentioned earlier, the headline feature of the realme P4 Power 5G is its 10,001mAh Titan Battery, which uses silicon-carbon battery technology. According to realme, the battery is rated for up to 1,650 charge cycles while retaining over 80% of its health after eight years of use, and has also received TÜV Five-Star Battery Safety Certification.

Despite its battery capacity, the phone supports 80W fast charging, which realme claims can recharge the battery to 50% in 36 minutes. It also supports 27W reverse charging, allowing the device to function as a power bank for other gadgets.

For imaging, found on the back of the phone is a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a depth sensor. Up front, housed within the punch-hole cutout on its display is a 16MP selfie camera.

realme P4x

Positioned below the P4 Power, the realme P4x comes with a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 900 nits. DC Dimming is also included to reduce visible screen flicker during extended usage.

Durability is another focus, with ArmorShell construction, MIL-STD-810H certification, and an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. The P4x is available in Phantom Navy and Rally White colourways, featuring what realme refers to as its Aero Racing Design.

Under the hood, the P4x runs on the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, as well as a 10,000mm² graphite cooling system.

This model comes with an 8,000mAh Titan Battery that realme claims can deliver multi-day usage. The battery supports 45W charging as well as 6W reverse charging, while the company’s Bionic Repair Technology is said to extend battery lifespan to up to 1,600 charging cycles.

For photography, found on the back of the P4x is a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. Flipping the phone over, found on its display is a 5MP selfie camera.

realme P4 Lite

Completing the line-up is the realme P4 Lite, which features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. The phone also carries an IP64 rating and ArmorShell protection, and is offered in Titan Grey and Pulse Purple finishes.

Like the P4x, the P4 Lite uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset alongside a 10,000mm² graphite cooling system. Memory-wise, the phone comes with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Additionally, it features a 7,000mAh Titan Battery with an 8.38mm chassis. realme claims this makes it the thinnest smartphone in its segment to feature a battery of this capacity. Charging support includes 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. The company also states that the battery is designed to maintain reliable performance for up to six years of use.

As for imaging, the P4 Lite is equipped with an 8MP primary and a depth sensor. In front is a 5MP selfie camera.

Pricing And Availability

The realme P4 Series is available in Malaysia starting today through the brand’s official TikTok Shop. The realme P4 Power 5G is priced at RM1,999, while the realme P4x starts from RM999 and the realme P4 Lite is priced from RM699. As part of a launch promotion running from 3 to 5 June 2026, realme is offering the P4 Power 5G at RM1,599, the P4x at RM679, and the P4 Lite at RM449 via its official TikTok Shop.

(Source: realme Malaysia press release)