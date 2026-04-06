Chinese smartphone brand realme previously teased the launch of the 16 Pro series in the local market. Now, the series has been unveiled, confirming the two members – the 16 Pro and Pro Plus. This time around, the two are pretty easily identifiable at just a glance. One is the position of the company’s branding at the back of the phone. The other is that the larger model has a curved screen, and a curbed back plate.

realme 16 Pro

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Going in order, the realme 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 144 Hz AMOLED display, with support for 240 Hz sampling rate. Inside, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, 12GB of RAM, ans a 7,000 mAh battery which supports up to 80W charging.

Imaging involves only a 200MP f/1.8 main + 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle pair, despite the way the camera island looks. In front is a 50MP f/2.4 secondary shooter. On the software side of things, it runs realme UI 7.0, which also comes with a promise of three years of Android updates, and four years of security patches. The entire package is wrapped up with an IP69 rating.

realme 16 Pro Plus

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Moving on to the larger model, the realme 16 Pro Plus has just a marginally larger 6.8-inch display. Beyond its size and being curved at the sides, it is mostly identical to the smaller counterpart. It does get a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top though. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, also with 12GB of RAM. The battery is effectively the same as in the Pro model, being a 7,000 mAh pack supporting 80W charging.

Then we have its cameras, which now consists of a 200MP f/1.8 main + 50MP f/2.8 telephoto + 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle combo. In front, there’s the familiar 50MP f/2.4 front-facing unit. Naturally, the software is mostly the same between the two devices. Similarly, the realme 16 Pro Plus also gets a IP69 rating.

The realme 16 Pro comes in two colourways – Orchid Purple and Pebble Grey. It gives you a choice of having either 256GB or 512GB of storage capacity, with corresponding prices of RM1,599 and RM1,899. In the same vein, the Pro Plus also comes in two colour variants, which are Master Gold and Master Grey. Only one storage option here though, which is 512GB, and it’s price at RM2,299. Pre-orders run from today to 10 April, which will be followed by a first sales period from 11 April to 10 May.