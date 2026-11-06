If you’ve been keeping up with the POCO X8 series, then you’d be aware that the lineup has been steadily growing, with the X8s making an appearance in some markets not too long ago. Now, the smartphone has arrived on our shores, serving as the compact but still capable option.

Starting with the design, it sports a micro-curved aluminium frame and glass back, which according to the Xiaomi sub-brand provides a smooth and comfortable feel. The device measures 8.06mm thick and weighs 187g, making it a touch thinner and lighter than its siblings.

Beyond that, it comes with a 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen framed by thin 1.18mm bezels. This M10 panel offers an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with wet touch support.

Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. As for storage configurations, you get your pick between 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. Meanwhile, a 6,330mAh battery keeps the device powered. This cell supports 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, with the latter allowing the phone to power compatible devices. Other than that, the POCO 3D IceLoop system ensures the X8s stays cool during intensive tasks.

On the imaging end, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main camera with OIS, paired with a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x zoom. Completing the setup is an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Flipping the phone around, you get a 20MP selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout. Other features include dual speakers for immersive audio and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

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In Malaysia, the POCO X8s comes in three colourways: Black, Blue, and White. As for pricing, the 8GB+256GB model is available for RM1,899. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB variant retails for RM2,099.

That said, customers can get the phone at a discount when purchasing it between 10 and 12 November 2026. During this promotional period, the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB versions will be available for RM1,399 and RM1,699 respectively. As usual, the device can be acquired through the Mi online store, as well as the official POCO store on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

(Source: POCO press release)