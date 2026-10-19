While the POCO X8 has only been on the market for a little over a month, it looks like another variant could be on the way. Dubbed the POCO X8s, the upcoming smartphone has appeared on several certification platforms, including Thailand’s NBTC, Europe’s EEC and IECEE, as well as Singapore’s IMDA. However, it has yet to appear on Malaysia’s SIRIM database. These certifications suggest that the device could be gearing up for a wider launch.

According to Thailand’s NBTC listing, the smartphone carries the model number 2609CPC5FG. GSMArena notes that the “2609” prefix points to a September 2026 launch, meaning the device may have missed that window if the interpretation is accurate. While the aforementioned certification listings offer little information about the phone’s hardware, a separate Geekbench listing has reportedly revealed some of its specifications.

According to the Geekbench listing, the POCO X8s will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which should offer better performance than the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 found in the POCO X8. The listing also shows 12GB of RAM and Android 16. However, other details, such as its storage configurations, remain unknown at the time of writing.

Separate reports suggest that the POCO X8s could feature a 50MP main camera, with 0.6x, 1x, and 2.5x zoom options in its camera app. However, it remains unclear whether the 2.5x zoom option will be enabled by a dedicated telephoto camera or achieved through cropping and digital processing.

According to reports, the POCO X8s is expected to launch in several international markets, including the European Economic Area (EEA), Turkey, and Russia. India, however, is reportedly not among its target markets. We also checked SIRIM’s database but could not find a listing for the device. Still, given that it has received certification from Singapore’s IMDA, a Malaysian launch remains a possibility, although there is no confirmation just yet.

With that said, do keep in mind that while the device has appeared on several certification databases, POCO has yet to officially announce the X8s, let alone confirm its specifications. As such, take what you read here with a hint of scepticism.

(Source: Gizmochina [1], [2], GSMArena)