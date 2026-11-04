Last week Razer teased what was pretty obviously a Signature Edition of its Raiju controller. The controller has since been completely revealed, looking not quite as expected while still having all of the design choices of a Signature Edition. Unfortunately, its official designation is the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition, which means that the launch for the V4 family is still quite a ways away.

Now that we get to see the controller in its entirety, what sticks out is that the wireframe shell, or as the company calls it, the “open-air polygonal design”, is limited to only the lower half of the controller. As it turns out, this design extends to the back of the controller as well, even if it’s still only the lower half. It also does not look like there are any directly exposed electronics here, but I’d still be very careful about what goes near a controller like this.

A major visual upgrade comes in the form of the touchpad. Razer says that the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition comes with a laser-etched glass touchpad that’s semi-transparent as well as tinted and marked with the brand’s three snakes logo. It’s very subtle compared to the wireframe design that’s visible beneath the glass. As before, the shell here is made of a magnesium alloy, with the controller weighing in at 260g.

Beyond what makes this controller a Signature Edition, its actual performance-related specs are identical to the standard Razer Raiju V3 Pro. This means TMR sticks, mechanical switches from mice for the face buttons, and two pairs of rear paddles. It’s a PlayStation-licensed controller, but if it’s like the standard version, it doesn’t support things like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Related Article Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic 8KHz TKL Review: Satisfaction At Every Keypress

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition will be made available in “regionalised drops” starting 10 November. As with the Huntsman Signature Edition, only 1,337 of these will be made, which may be a new trend the brand is establishing for the Signature Edition versions. It doesn’t yet have a local price, but as expected, it costs a fair bit more than the standard version, being tagged with a US$349.99 (~RM1,424) price.