Back in 2023, Razer announced the Viper Mini Signature Edition, which is probably the most outrageously priced peripheral out there. A year later, the brand announced a white colourway for the mouse, complete with the additional white colour premium. Now, it’s the turn of the Huntsman keyboard. Or more specifically, the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz TKL.

And if you know what that offers, you effectively know what the Razer Huntsman Signature Edition brings to the table. So what is it that gives it the Signature Edition label? In short, it’s the building materials. Rather than just the top case being made with 5052 aluminium, the company says this has its entire body made using CNC-milled 6063 anodised aluminium. Though this would likely make the keyboard heavier than before.

1 of 3 - +

Some of this then gets what’s called a PVD finishing, described as “a high-grade treatment commonly used in fine watches, jewellery and performance automotive components”. This is especially apparent on the underside of the keyboard, with some parts getting almost a mirror finish.

Now, you probably remember that the standard Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz TKL already costing RM1,099. The Razer Huntsman Signature Edition, naturally, gets the Signature Edition markup, costing RM2,199 instead. On one hand, it is listed on the company’s local online store, which is probably the only way to get it. But on the other, the brand says there’s only 1,337 of these going around.