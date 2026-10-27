Razer has put up a teaser for something that it’s revealing on 3 November. On one hand, it’s a controller, and judging from the L1 and L2 on the shoulder button and trigger, it’s likely a PlayStation-licensed one and therefore a Raiju entry. That’s good news, simply because it will have the left analogue stick in the correct position. Less good news is the seemingly wireframe-looking shell, at least on the top side. This means that it’s a Signature Edition entry, and those usually have steeper-than-usual asking prices.

Naturally, all this is conjecture based solely on the teaser clip and products previously launched by Razer itself. A bit more specifically, we have the Viper Mini Signature Edition, which has the same wireframe grille of a shell, at least on top.

On one hand, that’s a lot of material being cut away in the name of weight loss. Said material is also magnesium rather than the usual plastic for a more rigid frame. But on the other, this is leaving the electronics inside the mouse exposed to the elements, particularly from palms, which can be a real hazard for gamers with sweaty palms.

Signature Wireframe

Going back to the teaser, while the wireframe grille is unmistakably there, the part being shown looks to be the spot in between the right analogue stick and the rubberised grip. This is probably a less problematic spot for the electronics to be exposed, as they are only exposed to the thumbs as opposed to the whole palm, but it’s still not ideal, to say the least.

Precision, with a signature touch. Get a first look: https://t.co/GCzl87zpIB A familiar standard of control is about to take on a new form on Nov 3. pic.twitter.com/aRTTX4oVZL — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 26, 2026

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Underneath, the presumed Razer Raiju Signature Edition looks to be mostly solid, with the rubberised texture on the left grip being shown off even more prominently. Then, as mentioned earlier, there’s the unmistakable L1 and L2, and what looks to be the M1 blurred out of the button.

Not much else is shown in the teaser, and honestly, not much else needs to be. There are only real questions remaining, the first being if this will be a Signature Edition of the existing Razer Raiju V3 Pro, or if it will be part of the V4 family’s launch. The second, naturally, is what this costs. Being a Signature Edition though, it’s not going to be cheap.

(Source: Razer / X)