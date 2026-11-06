Over a year after the original Hammerhead V3 and seven months since the TWS versions were launched, Razer has announced the Hammerhead V3 Chroma. While the wireless versions have had some rainbow lighting added to them, or more specifically their cases, this is the first instance of the wired models to be tagged with the Chroma suffix. Despite the name, though, this is quite a bit more than just a simple update with RGB lighting.

In fact, it’s unclear where the RGB lighting will even present itself on the Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma. According to 9to5Google, the brand’s three snakes logo itself will be cycling through the colours rather than remaining in its signature green and black colouration.

Upgrades Beyond RGB

By contrast, pun not intended, the most obvious change is the way it connects to your devices. Rather than coming in the standard 3.5mm audio plug, the Chroma version has a USB-C connector instead. This is also right-angled which makes it more comfortable to use while holding the connected phone in landscape view. In turn, this suggests that it’s meant for more active media consumption, or indeed mobile gaming, rather than just passive music listening.

Then we go inside for the real upgrades. Where the standard Hammerhead V3 had a standard 11mm dynamic driver in each earbud, the Chroma version has an 11mm main driver and a 6mm tweeter instead. It now also has an IPX4 rating for some water resistance; useful as we enter the rainy season. It even features ANC now. On the software side of things, you get the usual THX Surround Sound 7.1 on PC, as well as access for four standard and one custom equaliser setting.

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All in all, it wouldn’t have been wrong to call this a V4, but the company has chosen not to do that, for whatever reason. Either way, the Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma has a price tag of RM399 locally, and you can now get it from select retailers as well as the company’s own online store.

(Source: Razer, 9to5Google)