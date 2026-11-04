CelcomDigi has announced the Umrah Roaming Pass. Much like its yearly Hajj Roaming Pass, the new offering is aimed at pilgrims looking to remain connected throughout their journey. Malaysians performing their Umrah can get high-speed data, voice calls, and regional roaming coverage in a single pass.

Priced at RM100, the pass is valid for 15 days, covering Saudi Arabia and its surrounding regions. These include UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and Kuwait. This ensures connectivity is maintained during stopovers and regional travel before or after Umrah. When in Saudi Arabia, connectivity is handled by telcos Zain, Mobily, and STC.

As to what the pass offers, customers get unlimited data usage, with the first 100GB provided at high-speed. Once the 100GB quota is used up, customers will be limited to a reduced speed of 1Mbps. According to the FAQ page, those who wish for more high-speed data can purchase an additional 5GB for RM10. It should be noted that the additional quota is only valid for 24 hours.

Looking beyond internet connectivity, users can enjoy unlimited free incoming calls from Malaysia, as well as 30 minutes of outgoing calls. This 30-minute allocation covers calls to Malaysia and within the country the user is roaming in. Customers should also keep in mind that they will be charged at the applicable pay-per-use roaming rates for additional calls. Meanwhile, an additional 15 minutes can be purchased for RM20, but again, this will be valid for 24 hours.

Existing prepaid and postpaid customers can acquire the Umrah Roaming Pass via the CelcomDigi app. The pass can be purchased up to 14 days before departure. Meanwhile, non-users and newcomers can get the CelcomDigi 15-Day Unlimited Umrah Pack or eSIM from the telco’s online and physical stores, as well as authorised dealers. Bear in mind that a one-time RM5 SIM activation fee will apply. As usual, further details are up on the official website.

Related Article CelcomDigi Partners With SPayLater For Limited Time 0% Instalment Fee Smartphone Offer

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)