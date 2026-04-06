CelcomDigi has announced the return of its Hajj Roaming Pass for those making the pilgrimage. Back for the second year in a row, it’s also gotten a price hike for the second year in a row. As for the final details, it looks to be a mix between the two prior iterations to some degree, price notwithstanding.

Getting down to brass tacks, CelcomDigi is pricing its Hajj Roaming Pass at RM148 this time around. Validity is still for 50 days, as long as it’s activated by 30 June. And with its purpose in mind, it’s naturally only valid within Saudi Arabia, with the help of telcos Mobily, STC and Zain.

Data usage is listed as unlimited, but naturally with caveats. Your first 150GB is provided at “high-speed”, but everything else after is limited to 1Mbps. Per its FAQ page, you can pay Rm10 for an additional 5GB that’s valid for 24 hours. This is presumably for the high-speed quota, since you otherwise has unlimited anyway.

The way calls are handled are more reminiscent of its first iteration. As in, you get 30 minutes of calls to and from Malaysia. You can still top up RM20 for an additional 15 minutes of calls, but this only applies when calling home to Malaysia, or within Saudi Arabia. This also has a 24-hour validity period.

As an added bonus, the telco says that the Hajj Roaming Pass also comes with free in-flight roaming. But, worth noting that this only applies to selected airlines, and on aircraft equipped with the AeroMobile service. A list off partner airlines is available via the AeroMobile website, but not the specific plane or flights.

Beyond that, purchasing the pass can be done directly via the CelcomDigi app. A Hajj option has been added to the Connecting Across Borders category. And all you need to do is pick this pass from there. Alternatively, new customers can also benefit from this, but with an additional RM5 eSIm activation fee. You can find out more by heading to the telco’s page, linked here.