CelcomDigi has officially announced that it has accepted the terms and conditions of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Notice of Award through its wholly owned subsidiary, CelcomDigi Telecommunications (CDTel). The award covers 2x20MHz in the 2600MHz spectrum band and 2x5MHz in the 900MHz band, following MCMC’s issuance of an Application Information Package (AIP) on 14 August 2026. The additional spectrum is expected to improve the telco’s network capacity, service quality, and coverage across the country.

According to the company’s announcement, CDTel paid the full price component of RM381.75 million on 15 October 2026. The 2600MHz spectrum assignment covers 2x20MHz and will be valid for four years, while the 900MHz assignment covers 2x5MHz and will last for five years.

The official press release says that the new spectrum frequency bands will improve the company’s capital expenditure (CAPEx) efficiency while enhancing network capacity and service quality. Further, the company explains that the new spectrum assignment will enable the telco to hold a contiguous 2x40MHz block in the 2600MHz frequency band.

Meanwhile, the additional 900MHz spectrum will strengthen the telco’s existing spectrum position in that band, supporting its efforts to provide wider and deeper network coverage across the country. CelcomDigi notes that the investment reflects its commitment to strengthening its network infrastructure to meet Malaysia’s growing connectivity and digitalisation needs.

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)