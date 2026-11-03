While the most recent vivo smartphone to arrive on our shores is the X Fold6, the brand has been steadily updating its V lineup as well. The V80 Lite debuted in Malaysia back in September, and the vanilla V80 launched in India last month. Now, it looks like there is at least one more member in the family. The V80 FE has appeared on the SIRIM database, suggesting that a launch may be around the corner.

As per the listing, the V80 FE carries the model number V2624 and received approval on 2 November 2026. Although the SIRIM entry does not offer further details, the device has made a few other appearances online. In fact, the vivo Philippines website has already spilled the beans, revealing pretty much all of its specifications.

According to the page, the new addition to the midrange series features a similar design to the base V80, with a body measuring either 7.76mm or 7.84mm thick depending on the colour. Similarly, it apparently weighs either 201g or 202g. Beyond that, the phone sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,750 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC. As detailed on the webpage, the phone will be offered with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Also on board is a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging. For cooling, the phone leverages a 4,666mm² vapour chamber. Furthermore, the device runs on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

On the imaging end, the device is listed with a double 50MP camera setup on the rear. This arrangement comprises a 1/1.56-inch main lens with OIS and an ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. Over on the front is a 50MP selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout. Like the regular V80, the FE model benefits from the brand’s partnership with Zeiss and includes the multifocal portrait and bokeh features in addition to the Zeiss-tuned cameras. Other supposed features include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings.

In the Philippines, the phone comes in Chill Green and Sparkling Gold. At the time of writing, no pricing has been revealed yet. In the same vein, vivo has made no mention of a Malaysian launch date for the V80 FE.

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(Source: vivo Philippines)