Apart from the X500 Series, vivo Malaysia has also quietly launched its latest foldable smartphone, the X Fold6, for the local market. The device is now listed on the company’s official website, as well as via its stores on Shopee and Lazada.

To recap, the vivo X Fold6 launched in China earlier this month, introducing various upgrades over its predecessor. Specifications-wise, the local version pretty much mirrors the Chinese release, including the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage memory configuration as well as the black and blue colourway options. The device also carries IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance, as well as IP5X dust resistance.

Specifications

The X Fold6 features a 6.51-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a 1,120 x 2,528 resolution, alongside an 8.02-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED main display with a 2,312 x 2,504 resolution. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, while its 6,900mAh battery supports 80W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless FlashCharge. It also supports wireless reverse charging.

For photography, the foldable sports a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there are two 20MP front-facing cameras, one on each display.

The X Fold6 runs on OriginOS 7 Fold, based on Android 17, with software features designed to take advantage of its larger inner screen. These include Multi-Split Screen for displaying up to four resizable windows simultaneously, AI Cross-App Drag for transferring content between apps, and a desktop mode for use with an external monitor or TV.

Pricing

In Malaysia, the vivo X Fold6 is priced at RM8,299. Based on the brand’s official website and official stores on Shopee and Lazada, the phone is available now and is slated to ship within one to three working days upon purchase.

(Source: vivo Malaysia [official website])