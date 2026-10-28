After several delays, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is finally set to arrive on consoles in a couple of weeks. As the launch date draws ever closer, leaks have been cropping up left and right, with the latest one shedding some light on the game’s file size. If this leak proves accurate, it may spell trouble for unprepared gamers.

According to an X post by PlayStation Game Size, the complete download size of GTA VI will be a massive 210GB. This information has been corroborated by the publication Insider Games, but Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed this figure. Assuming the number is correct, it would make the game about twice as big as the developer’s last game, Red Dead Redemption 2. For comparison, that game requires roughly between 100GB to 150GB of storage depending on the platform. To put things into perspective, GTA VI would occupy about 25% of the PS5 Slim, which comes with around 840GB of usable storage.

Of course, prospective players have predicted that GTA VI would be huge. Past leaks have pointed to an expansive open world with dynamic environments, among other things. Naturally, the amount of detail will take up a lot of space. Even so, the actual number has caught a fair share of gamers off-guard. Several users have commented on the need to cull some titles from their respective libraries to accommodate the upcoming game. Meanwhile, others expressed their relief as the game is seemingly not as big as anticipated.

That said, it is worth keeping in mind that the actual number could still change, even if it may be accurate at the time of writing. For instance, a day-one patch could inflate the figure. And this is not taking into account the possibility of future content, such as a multiplayer mode. It should also be pointed out that the 210GB size concerns consoles, as a PC version will likely only launch early next year. The game will land on consoles on 19 November 2026, but players should be able to pre-download it a week earlier on 12 November.

🚨 Grand Theft Auto VI – 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 210 GB – 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($79.99)

Pre-Load : November 12

Release : November 19 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/5vXkgnqfC7 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 27, 2026

Related Article GTA VI Reportedly Launching On PC In Early 2027

GTA VI is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases this year in a literal sense, and this does seem to explain the lack of a physical disc. That said, it is by no means an outlier when it comes to download size. Previously, Final Fantasy VII Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi disclosed that the game will probably be “around 200GB”. And of course, these are merely part of a wider trend—games, particularly AAA titles, are getting bigger each year. And with memory prices being as they are, every bit of space counts.

(Source: PlayStation Game Size via Insider Gaming)