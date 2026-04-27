Just about exactly a month ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced another round of price hikes for its current generation hardware. This meant that both the standard and Digital Editions of the PS5, as well as the PS5 Pro and PS Portal, got price hikes. Today, the company we know as PlayStation has announced what these new prices will be like once they go into effect.

On the Southeast Asia-specific PlayStation Blog post, the company posted the new prices that will take effect starting 1 May. Starting with what we colloquially call the PS5 Slim, the Digital Edition sees its price going from RM2,069 to RM2,499. As for the standard disc drive model, this will go from RM2,499 to RM2,799. Then there’s the PS5 Pro, which ironically sees a smaller price change, going from RM3,849 to RM3,999. The actual smallest price hike though goes to the PS portal, going from RM999 to RM1,099.

As you’d expect from a Southeast Asia-specific PlayStation Blog post, our neighbours have been hit too. The exception is, of course, for things that aren’t sold in those markets in an official capacity. For instance, the company has not made the PS5 Pro officially available in Indonesia, and you can’t hike the price of something that isn’t there. That being said, with the global price hike, these consoles that are brought into said markets in unofficial capacities will more than likely also be hit

As this is just an update from the prior PlayStation Blog post announcing the price hike in western markets and Japan, no new reason was provided. In other words, it’s the old, nebulous “careful evaluation of market conditions”. Which probably translates to two things, one of which is the ongoing memory shortage crisis. The other, happening not too long before the initial price hike was announced, is the uncertainty of oil prices following the Iran war.

(Source: PlayStation)