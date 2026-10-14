Despite the various leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), many are still excited to play Rockstar Games’ upcoming title. While the game is scheduled to launch on consoles next month, Rockstar has yet to announce a PC release date. However, a new report suggests that the PC version could arrive as early as the first quarter of 2027.

According to GamesBeat, which cited four industry sources familiar with Rockstar’s plans, the PC version of GTA VI is slated for release in Q1 of 2027 (between January and March 2027). GamesBeat also noted that Rockstar Games did not respond to its request for comment before the report was published.

If the reported release window holds, this would mark a considerably shorter wait for PC players compared to the previous game. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), for instance, first launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 before arriving on PC in April 2015, roughly almost two years later.

A relatively early PC release could also allow Rockstar to reach a wider audience and tap into another market for its upcoming title. According to GamesBeat, the potential benefits extend beyond attracting more players, particularly given the importance of roleplaying servers and user-generated content to the Grand Theft Auto community.

GTA VI’s online multiplayer mode could also arrive in 2027. In an interview with Bloomberg at the Tokyo Game Show, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy reportedly said that the game’s online component would launch “next year”. However, Rockstar Games has yet to announce an official release date for the mode.

Rockstar’s recent addition of a roleplaying option for GTA V to its PC launcher could also point towards the company’s continued interest in this area. The move comes three years after Rockstar acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM, a popular roleplaying framework for GTA V on PC. Whether GTA VI’s online multiplayer mode will launch alongside the console version or arrive later with the PC release remains to be seen.

As always, keep in mind that the details discussed in this article are based on reports that we have not independently verified. As such, take them with a grain of scepticism until Rockstar Games confirms otherwise.

(Source: GamesBeat)