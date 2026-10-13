COROS Malaysia has announced that it will introduce its latest e Pace 4 Pro smartwatch in Malaysia later this month. While the company has yet to reveal the local version’s specifications, it has already officially unveiled the watch for international markets last month. That said, the Malaysian model is very likely to feature the same specifications.

Based on the global launch, the COROS Pace 4 Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 466 x 466 resolution and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. This makes it larger than the standard Pace 4’s 1.2-inch AMOLED display, while the higher brightness should also improve readability during outdoor workouts.

The watch also gets a titanium bezel and sapphire glass covering the display, alongside a polymer case. It weighs 43g with a nylon band and measures 11.8mm thick, making it relatively lightweight despite the larger screen and upgraded materials.

Battery-wise, the Pro model is rated for up to 60 hours of GPS tracking or 46 hours with the always-on display enabled during activities. For everyday use, it is rated for up to 21 days with raise-to-wake enabled, or around seven days with the always-on display active.

For comparison, the standard Pace 4 offers up to 41 hours of GPS tracking and 19 days of daily use. The Pro model therefore promises longer endurance in both modes, although actual battery life will vary depending on settings and usage.

The Pace 4 Pro also supports dual-frequency GPS and includes an upgraded heart-rate sensor, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. Its navigation features include offline maps with street names, points of interest and turn-by-turn directions, while a built-in speaker and microphone enable hands-free calls and voice notes.

The watch also comes with 32GB of onboard storage, alongside training tools for tracking workout load, running fitness, VO2 max and race pacing. It supports dedicated running, cycling, swimming, triathlon and multi-sport modes, making it suitable for athletes who train across different disciplines.

COROS is set to launch the Pace 4 Pro in Malaysia on 21 October 2026. The company added that further details surrounding the smartwatch’s specifications, features and pricing will only be fully revealed by then. For reference, the COROS Pace 4 Pro is priced at US$449 (~RM1,830).

Just to recap, the standard Pace 4 launched in Malaysia back in December of last year, priced at RM1,099. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution, dual-band GPS and a lightweight design weighing 32g with a nylon band or 40g with its silicone band. COROS also introduced a new Black Crystal colourway for the non-Pro model earlier this year.

(Source: COROS Malaysia press release / global website)