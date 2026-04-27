The COROS Pace 4 debuted on our shores back in December as a lightweight running smartwatch. Now, the company has announced a new Black Crystal variant of the device, featuring premium materials and a more refined look.

This model sports a 6000-series aluminum alloy bezel with a Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) coating. According to the brand, the PVD coating protects the watch case against salt and sweat. Other than that, the company used two-tone injection molding on the watch lugs for a translucent, multi-layered appearance.

Despite the changes, COROS claims that the watch retains its lightweight quality. With the nylon strap, the device weighs about 33g. Speaking of the strap, the company also gave the silicone band a makeover. It gets a silk-screened ripple design that’s heat-cured to ensure longevity.

Visual updates aside, the COROS Pace 4 Black Crystal retains all of the same features as the regular version. As a quick refresher, the Pace 4 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution and 1,500 nits of peak brightness.

In addition to this, it packs a redesigned heart rate sensor, plus a built-in mic for voice commands, notes, and Voice Pins. Health monitoring tools are on board, as well as fitness tracking features. Naturally, the watch includes dedicated running modes with functions like Checkpoint, Back-To-Start, and Deviation Alert. For detailed insights, wearers can use the COROS App to track metrics like recovery time, sleep stages, HRV, as well as other details.

On the subject of battery life, the aluminium watch can last up to 19 days with typical use. In GPS mode, the battery has a maximum life of 41 hours.

The COROS Pace 4 Black Crystal is currently available for purchase through the brand’s official online stores, including Shopee and Lazada. Alternatively, customers can head over to the Pangu Running website. As for pricing, this model retails for RM1,399. It is pricier than its standard sibling, but that is to be expected given the fancier build. That said, the brand is offering a free Pangu Running Run 3 Sport Headphone worth RM159 with each purchase.

(Source: COROS press release)