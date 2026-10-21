The Coros Pace 4 Pro has officially been launched in Malaysia. As the name suggests, the smartwatch marks the fourth generation of the brand’s Pace sub-brand and is designed specifically for athletes who focus on pacing, including running, cycling, swimming, and the trend that is all the rage, hybrid fitness or HYROX.

In terms of specs, there isn’t a lot that is different with the Malaysian SKUs that you would get with the global model. Strictly speaking, you get a 60Hz 1.47-inch AMOLED display made out of Sapphire glass — an update from the Mineral Glass of the last generation — housed within a titanium bezel; a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, 64MB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the Coros Pace 4 Pro has a thickness of 11.8mm and a weight of 38g without the nylon band, and 43g with. That’s actually pretty lightweight, especially when you consider all the other smartwatches on the market, fitness-based or otherwise.

The Pace 4 Pro is powered by a 447mAh battery that Coros says can sustain the smartwatch for up to 60 hours of GPS tracking or 46 hours if the always-on display is enabled during activities. As a daily driver, that battery life is pushed to 21 days with raise-to-wake enabled, or seven days if the always-on function is active.

Other new goodies with the Pace 4 Pro include support for dual-frequency GPS and a fourth generation heartrate monitor, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. Further, the smartwatch also supports offline maps with street names, points of interest, and turn-by-turn directions. Oh, and it also has a built-in speaker and microphone for hands-free communication.

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The Coros Pace 4 Pro retails for RM1,999 and will be available in two colour options, Black and White. Per the title, the fitness smartwatch will be available for purchase from 21 October onwards via the PANGU Running official stores, as well as the brand’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.