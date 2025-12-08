COROS has officially announced the arrival of its newest smartwatch in its Pace lineup. Designed with runners in mind, the COROS Pace 4 features a lightweight design weighing either 32g or 40g depending on the strap. Beyond that, it comes with a few upgrades compared to the Pace 3.

Starting with the display, the Pace 4 sports a 1.2-inch always on AMOLED panel with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Meanwhile, the watch case and bezel are fibre reinforced polymer. As for the watch strap, you can choose between nylon and silicone. In addition to a digital dial and back button, the wearable comes with an action button for shortcuts to the wearer’s most-used features.

1 of 7 - +

Much like the Pace 3, COROS has equipped the Pace 4 with your usual fare of health and fitness trackers. This includes sensors for monitoring heart rate, body temperature, as well as blood oxygen levels. The watch also comes with dual-band GPS. Aside from that, the device has a built-in microphone for recording notes and voice commands.

Naturally, you get the running modes and features like Checkpoint, Back-To-Start, and Deviation Alert. The Pace 4 also introduces training logs and voice pins for keeping track of workout and other details. Furthermore, the watch has a 5ATM water resistance rating, making it suitable for surface water activities. Diving is out of the question, however.

As for battery life, COROS claims that the smartwatch can last up to 19 days with typical use. That gets reduced to six days with Always On Display enabled. In High GPS mode, the battery offers up to 41 hours of use, or 31 hours with Always On Display enabled.

The COROS Pace 4 comes in your choice of black or white and retails for RM1,099. It will be available starting from 11 December 2025. Those interested in getting the watch can head over to the brand’s stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as the Pangu running website. Starting mid-December, the watch will be available through the brand’s official retailers.