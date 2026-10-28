Apple has been busy launching new products this week, with devices like the new iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro getting the spotlight recently. However, the announcements don’t stop at hardware. The Apple Creator Studio is set to receive what the bitten fruit brand is calling its most exciting update thus far. Rolling out next month, it introduces new tools and AI-driven features.

Starting with Final Cut Pro for Mac, Apple is integrating MotionVFX directly into the app, allowing users to access a variety of elements, including templates, graphics, and titles. Furthermore, the company is adding tools for rotoscoping, tracking, and colour grading. The updated Final Cut Pro also provides direct access to the Content Hub, offering a library of curated stock material. Other improvements include advanced image generation and 23 new transcription languages.

In addition to this, the bitten fruit brand is also enhancing cross-app workflows. Users can open any image from their timeline directly in Pixelmator Pro for editing and automatically save the changes back to the project without needing to re-import it.

Speaking of which, Pixelmator Pro is getting a Generative Fill tool, which lets users select an area and describe their desired changes. It works with existing selection tools and automatically matches the lighting, perspective, and texture of the surrounding environment. Moreover, built-in Super Resolution keeps the additions sharp.

Aside from that, Logic Pro for Mac and iPad gets the Liquid Glass treatment, as well as new tools for beat making, songwriting, remixing, and production. This is complemented by a new intelligent assistant that helps creators navigate production workflows, start a new song, as well as other tasks. Mac users also get a reworked Browser powered by an on-device audio analysis tool for easier searches. Other additions include improvements to Stem Splitter and a new Producer Pack.

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Beyond these apps, the company is also adding an intelligent assistant to its visual productivity apps like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. Built on Apple models and OpenAI, the assistant utilises contextual understanding to help users accomplish more without leaving their work. Meanwhile, MCP support allows external agents to access content and perform actions.

As mentioned previously, the upgrades will arrive in November. Existing subscribers can access the updates for free. Naturally, newcomers will first need a subscription, which is priced at RM29.80 per month, or RM299 per year.

(Source: Apple [Newsroom])