When the reports of the Apple HomePad first surfaced, its nature of being the hub for smart home devices indicated that the iPhone maker was going to dive pretty deep into that specific market. More information about these have since surfaced, and it seems like the bitten fruit brand will not be making these smart home appliances alone. In fact, their production may involve a partnership with South Korean company LG.

Bloomberg reports that the “unusual partnership” will lead to smart home devices like a doorbell, thermostat, indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as a smart deadbolt lock, among other things. The report cites sources that say that these will naturally be part of an ecosystem, with the aforementioned HomePad at the centre of it. The HomePad itself is currently slated for an unveiling on 13 October. The other appliances, though, won’t be around for at least a few more months.

With LG being the one handling manufacturing and product support, these products will reportedly carry its name rather than the iPhone maker’s. Though the report notes that this is not new to Apple, as it has done similar things with Belkin and Logitech. For its part, Apple will still be overseeing engineering, shaping the products’ design and tailoring their features. Speaking of features, many of them include support for Thread and Matter, smart home protocols that Apple and its rivals have embraced. Then there’s WiFi, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband (UWB) where it makes sense.

The report also mentions that LG has sought regulatory approval for these devices from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Some of them are listed as the LG Video Doorbell, Wired, Floodlight Cam, Outdoor Cam Plug-In, Indoor Cam Plug-In, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat, and Temperature Sensor, complete with diagrams. These diagrams are not particularly comprehensive or detailed, with the report mentioning that the company has requested that those be kept confidential until early next year. Notably though, none of them mention Apple’s involvement.

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(Source: Bloomberg)