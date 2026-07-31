Rapid KL has announced that it is extending the free travel period for the LRT3 Shah Alam Line until 14 August 2026. Commuters will have another two weeks to enjoy the complimentary rides, which include both the train service and its accompanying feeder buses. Park N’ Ride facilities at the line’s stations will also be available at no cost during this time.

According to the rail operator, the extension serves to give the public a chance to acclimatise to the new line, which links Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, and Klang. The company also hopes that the extension will benefit users by reducing daily commute costs while also boosting the commuters’ confidence in the efficiency and comfort of the nation’s public transport system.

To recap, the Shah Alam Line officially opened its doors on 29 June 2026. The RM16.63 billion line spans 37.8km, covering 20 stops from Bandar Utama in Damansara to Johan Setia in Klang. Out of these stops, two serve as interchange stations, namely Bandar Utama and Glenmarie. The former links passengers to the MRT Kajang Line. On the other hand, the latter connects to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, so commuters can continue their journeys to key destinations like Pusat Bandar Damansara, Semantan, Bangsar, Mid Valley, Bangsar South, and KL Sentral.

Another notable characteristic of LRT3 is its ticketing system. Rather than employing the standard blue plastic tokens of the existing network, the line uses a new system based on QR codes. Tickets come in the form of printed slips of paper with a QR code, which gets scanned at the fare gates. Of course, the machines also support Touch ‘n Go cards and MyKad, so passengers can continue to depend on these payment methods. The system will eventually support open payment, but there is no confirmed timeline for that yet.

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In the meantime, users have another chance to try out the new Shah Alam Line for free, if they haven’t yet. To make the best of this opportunity, Rapid KL advises commuters to plan their trips accordingly and comply with the rules and guidelines.

(Source: Ask Rapid KL via X)