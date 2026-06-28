The long-awaited LRT3 Shah Alam Line is finally set to open to the public tomorrow on 29 June 2026, with commuters able to travel on the new line free of charge for its first month of operations. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that both the LRT3 service and its accompanying Prasarana feeder buses will offer complimentary rides until 31 July.

The announcement was made during the official launch ceremony at the Johan Setia LRT Depot today. Anwar said the month-long free ride initiative is intended to encourage commuters to try the new service while helping ease the burden of travelling along one of the country’s most heavily congested corridors. He noted that the route was prioritised because persistent traffic congestion has long placed a significant strain on those who rely on it for their daily commute.

A Recap Of LRT3

The RM16.63 billion Shah Alam Line spans 37.8km and links three major areas in the Klang Valley: Bandar Utama, Shah Alam, and Klang. Prasarana estimates that around two million people live along the corridor, with daily ridership expected to reach 67,000 during its first year before increasing to more than 117,000 within five years.

Most of the route runs on elevated tracks, although a 2.5km underground section connects Persiaran Dato Menteri and Stadium Shah Alam stations. The line also provides rail connectivity to major employment hubs and educational institutions, including UiTM Shah Alam.

The new line offers direct rail access between Klang, Shah Alam, and Petaling Jaya while providing convenient transfers to the wider Klang Valley rail network. Through its two interchange stations, commuters can continue their journeys on both the MRT Kajang Line and LRT Kelana Jaya Line towards key destinations such as Pusat Bandar Damansara, Semantan, Bangsar, Mid Valley, Bangsar South, and KL Sentral.

Shah Alam Line Stations

The Shah Alam line features a total of 20 stops. As highlighted earlier, two of these serve as interchange stations: Bandar Utama connects to the MRT Kajang Line, while Glenmarie links passengers to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line.

Below are the complete list of stations under this new line:

Bandar Utama

Kayu Ara

BU 11

Damansara Idaman

SS7

Glenmarie 2

Kerjaya

Stadium Shah Alam

Dato Menteri

UiTM Shah Alam

Seksyen 7 Shah Alam

Bandar Baru Klang

Pasar Besar Klang

Jalan Meru

Pasar Jawa

Taman Selatan

Sri Andalas

Klang Jaya

Bandar Bukit Tinggi

Johan Setia

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim, via Facebook)