Rapid KL has announced that its RM150 Rapid Monthly travel pass is now available digitally through the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet app. The move allows users to purchase and activate the unlimited public transport pass without visiting station counters.

As advertised on the tin, the Rapid Monthly pass provides unlimited travel for 30 consecutive days across Rapid KL’s rail and bus network. Unlike the subsidised My50 pass, which is limited to Malaysian citizens, the pass is available to everyone, especially foreign workers and tourists.

Convenience For Non-Malaysians

Priced at RM150, the pass grants unlimited rides on Rapid KL’s LRT, MRT, Monorail, Sunway BRT, Rapid KL buses, and MRT feeder buses throughout its validity period. While the pass has been available over-the-counter, the new digital option eliminates the need for commuters to queue at station counters for activation or renewal. Users can instead complete the entire process through the TNG eWallet app on their smartphones.

The pass itself remains a niche offering compared to Rapid KL’s My50 pass. However, because it is open to both Malaysians and non-citizens, it could prove particularly useful for tourists, expatriates, and foreign workers who rely heavily on Rapid KL’s services during their stay in the Klang Valley. Its biggest drawback remains the RM150 asking price, which is three times higher than My50.

How To Purchase The Pass Via TNG eWallet

To get started, users must have the TNG eWallet app installed and registered on an NFC-capable smartphone. They will also need an enhanced Touch ‘n Go card or TNG charm that supports NFC functionality. Before purchasing the pass, users should ensure their eWallet has at least RM150 available and that their TNG card or charm contains a minimum balance of RM5.

Once the prerequisites are met, users can open the TNG eWallet app and tap the “Transport” button on the home screen. Under the “For Public Transport Users” section, select “Rapid KL Pass” and swipe through the available pass categories until “Rapid Bulanan” appears.

Users can then verify their NFC-enabled TNG card or charm with their smartphone and complete the RM150 payment. Lastly, scan the card or charm again to activate the pass.

Still Available Over The Counter

For commuters who do not own an NFC-capable smartphone, Rapid KL will continue to offer the pass through station counters. Users opting for the conventional route will still require a Touch ‘n Go card with a minimum balance of RM5.

(Source: Rapid KL press release)