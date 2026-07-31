It has taken a while, but DJI has officially announced the Osmo Pocket 4P for the international market, including Malaysia. The pocket gimbal camera initially debuted on the Chinese drone maker’s home turf sometime in June, so its specifications aren’t really a secret at this point.

But if you need a refresher, the Osmo Pocket 4P serves as the Osmo Pocket 4’s fancier counterpart. It sports a dual-camera setup with a 1-inch main sensor with a 20mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.0 aperture. This primary lens can capture up to 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to LOFIC technology.

Meanwhile, the second sensor is a slightly smaller 1/1.28-inch telephoto lens with a 60mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture. It offers up to 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom. As far as video capabilities go, the Osmo Pocket 4P supports D-Log 2 with 10-bit colour depth and can record 4K slow motion footage at 240fps. Furthermore, the camera can snap 37MP photos.

Other than that, the device features a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for steady tracking. This is further supported by the ActiveTrack 8.0 system, which can lock onto subjects and keep them within the frame even at 12x zoom.

Also on board is a rotatable touchscreen, as well as 103GB of built-in storage with a transfer speed of up to 800MB/s. A microSD card slot is available should users require more storage. Aside from that, the lightweight camera packs a 1,545mAh battery, which according to the brand can power up to 210 minutes of use.

Those interested in getting their hands on the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P can pre-order it via the brand’s official online store. Customers can choose between the Standard Combo and the Vlog Combo. The former gets a RM2,419 price tag and comes with the camera and a few basic accessories like the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light, Osmo Pocket 4 Handle, USB-C cable, wrist strap, and a pouch.

On the other hand, the latter retails for a pricier RM2,739, but comes with all the items in the Standard Combo plus some additional gear. These include the Osmo FrameTap remote, the Osmo Mini Tripod, and a Mic Mini 2 transmitter with its accessories. At the time of writing, the device is also listed on the brand’s Shopee store, but customers can’t buy it just yet.

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(Source: DJI Malaysia [1], [2])