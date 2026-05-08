Last month, DJI released the Osmo Mobile 8P on its home turf. Now, the drone maker has announced the smartphone gimbal for global markets, including Malaysia. Of course, as we already know from the China launch, this new accessory serves as a higher-end variant of the Osmo Mobile 8.

Designed to be portable and versatile, the gimbal sports a built-in extension rod and tripod. For those who need a fill light, the device pairs with the Multifunctional Module 2, which offers eight brightness levels and eight colour temperature settings.

Much like the vanilla version, the Osmo Mobile 8P comes with 3-axis stabilisation and 360-degree pan rotation. Other than that, it supports Apple DockKit. Meanwhile, the gimbal’s tracking features have been upgraded. With ActiveTrack 8.0, the device offers better subject recognition and can stay focused on the desired subject even in busy scenes.

The major highlight of this model is the detachable remote. Called the Osmo FrameTap, this module snaps onto the gimbal via magnets. Its built-in display mirrors the view from the user’s phone or the Multifunctional Module 2, allowing them to compose and frame shots from a distance.

Other features of the Osmo Mobile 8P include a 3,350mAh battery. According to DJI, this can power about ten hours of use. Additionally, a USB-C port is on board to allow the user to charge their smartphone while recording.

In Malaysia, the gimbal gets a starting price of RM569, which will net you the Standard Combo. Those looking to get the device along with the Multifunctional Module 2 can opt for the Advanced Tracking Combo, which costs RM699. Finally, the Creator Combo retails for RM799 and includes the Multifunctional Module 2 and the DJI Mic Mini 2. As usual, these are all available through the brand’s stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as authorised retailers.

(Source: DJI Malaysia via Facebook)