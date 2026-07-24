A month ago, we reported on a brief incident where DJI Malaysia said in a Facebook Reel that the upcoming Osmo Pocket 4P would launch on 29 June. However, the post was later deleted, and the date came and went without any sign of the camera. Now, DJI’s global team has officially confirmed that the vlogging camera will launch on 30 July 2026.

In addition to the date, the company said that the launch will take place at 12PM GMT. Meanwhile, we revisited DJI Malaysia’s official social media pages and found a post about the Osmo Pocket 4P. The post confirms the date and says that the camera will launch in Malaysia at 8PM local time.

In case you missed it, the Osmo Pocket 4P will have two 1-inch sensors. One comes with a 20mm equivalent lens and f/2.0 and uses LOFIC for 17 stops of dynamic range. The other is a 1/1.28-inch telephoto with a 60mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture that’s capable of up to 3x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom.

Inside is a 1,545mAh battery that is capable of 210 minutes of use and supports fast charging. It comes with 103GB of built-in storage and has a transfer speed of up to 800MB/s.

According to reports online, the camera also offers 10-bit D-Log 2 recording, 4K 240fps video capture, a 2-inch touchscreen with up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and three built-in microphones. Interestingly, these reports also claim that while the camera will be available in other markets, it will not be launching in the US, at least for now, reportedly due to ongoing regulatory hurdles affecting DJI in the country.

Like always, we still do not know the local pricing of the Osmo Pocket 4P just yet. However, in China, the camera starts at CNY3,799 (~RM6,288) and comes bundled with a fill light, a 1/4-inch grip, a storage bag, and a USB-C cable. There’s also a tier above that, which is priced at CNY4,299 (~RM7,116) and comes with the aforementioned array of accessories along with a DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, a viewfinder remote, and a mini tripod. It will be available in black and white colourways.

(Source: DJI Global [YouTube], DJI Malaysia [Instagram], RedShark News)