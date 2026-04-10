The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has made several unofficial appearances over the course of nearly half a year. It even surfaced on our shores back in February. And now, it looks like the pocket gimbal camera is finally ready to launch.

Recently, DJI shared a teaser on its social media accounts. As usual, though, the drone maker’s teaser does not offer much detail. Not much of the device’s design is visible here. That said, there isn’t much mystery surrounding the product anymore, given the multiple leaks. In any case, we have confirmation that the Osmo Pocket 4 will be making its official debut next week.

Other than that, the teaser highlights the camera sensor. Yes, just a single one. This does contradict the earlier rumours of a dual-camera setup. However, the model that showed up at Bukit Bintang featured only one lens. Current whispers now point to the existence of a Pro variant, which will sport the dual setup.

As for the other details on the Osmo Pocket 4, the device’s retail packaging leaked not too long ago. According to this leak, the gimbal camera will sport a 1-inch sensor with up to 14 stops of dynamic range. In addition to this, it is expected to support 10-bit D-Log, 2x lossless zoom, and Intelligent Follow 7.0.

Furthermore, the pocket camera will reportedly come with 107GB of built-in storage, with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s. However, a microSD card slot may not be on board this time. Finally, the device will allegedly feature OsmoAudio quad-channel output, three-axis stabilization, and a rotatable touchscreen. Overall, it seems that the new model will improve on dynamic range and low-light performance while retaining a familiar look.

Of course, nothing is officially confirmed at the moment, so we will have to wait until the official launch to know for sure. Fortunately, it’s not a long wait, as DJI will be unveiling the new pocket gimbal camera on 16 April 2026. Specifically, the announcement will take place at 8PM local time.

(Source: DJI via Facebook, @OsitaLV via X)