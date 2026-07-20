The HONOR Robot Phone has made several public appearances over the past few months, with the most recent showcase taking place at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026. During the event, the company opened pre-orders for the handset in China, indicating that a commercial launch is imminent.

Although the brand has yet to reveal the full price of the device, offline customers are required to place a CNY1,000 (~RM604) deposit to secure priority purchase benefits. Among the reservation perks is a lifetime YOYO AI SVIP membership, as well as a free 1-year gimbal replacement guarantee. This essentially allows users to replace the movable robotic camera arm up to three times.

Aside from that, customers can get up to 24 months of interest-free installments, plus a complete set of accessories. Finally, the phone maker is offering trade-in subsidies of up to CNY2,000 (~RM1,208). Given these details, the device will likely cost a pretty penny, though that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

When the company showed off the Robot Phone at MWC 2026 in March, it revealed a few details on the handset. Of course, the highlight is the compact 4DoF gimbal system, which uses the company’s self-developed micro motors. This titanium alloy robotic arm can supposedly extend in just 0.8 seconds when the camera is activated.

Speaking of which, the imaging system features a 200MP main camera, which is housed within the gimbal module. According to recent leaks, the primary shooter will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the front will be equipped with a 50MP selfie snapper.

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As for the phone’s other specifications, it is said to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Lastly, it could pack a battery with around 6,000mAh capacity and support for 120W charging.

For now, the company has not confirmed the launch date for the Robot Phone, though signs currently point to sometime in August. With this in mind, though, the phone will only be debuting in China. For the time being, there seems to be no indication that the smartphone will be making its way to global markets.

(Source: HONOR via Huawei Central)