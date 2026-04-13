HONOR has been teasing the local launch of its newest flagship smartphone series recently. Now, the company has revealed that the HONOR 600 lineup will be making its official debut on our shores next week.

To be more specific, the announcement will take place on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 3PM. Notably, the brand is releasing the handsets here before other markets, including its home turf. For those who wish to catch the unveiling, the phone maker will be livestreaming the event on its Facebook page.

In addition to revealing the launch date, HONOR disclosed more details on the series, namely its generative AI imaging capabilities. As previously teased, the 600 lineup will come with the upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0 feature. According to the brand, users can upload up to three still images to create video clips that are three to five seconds in length. Beyond that, the feature includes 13 templates for video generation, as well as the option to use custom prompts.

That said, many details on the series still remain under wraps. As of now, we have confirmation that HONOR will be equipping the lineup with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset. However, the phone maker has yet to mention which chip exactly. What’s more, it is unclear whether both models in the series will feature this currently unknown processor, or if it will be reserved for the Pro variant only.

On the imaging end, the 600 lineup will feature a 200MP primary camera. Other than that, the brand confirmed that a revamped telephoto camera with a CIPA 6.5 image stabilisation rating and up to 120x zoom will be on board. Beyond this, though, the company has not offered any further information.

In any case, the official launch is just around the corner. So, it won’t be a long wait until the brand fully lifts the veil from the HONOR 600 series.

(Source: HONOR press release)